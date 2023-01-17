Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $128.48 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,401,626 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 774,751 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Regions Financial worth $128,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.