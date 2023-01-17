Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $134.50 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,217,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 45,346 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of 3M worth $134,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.64.

NYSE:MMM opened at $129.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.54. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $180.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.