Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $168.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,012,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Coca-Cola worth $168,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $265.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.