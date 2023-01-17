Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,478,791 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,304,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478,791 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Comcast worth $184,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,532,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Comcast Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

