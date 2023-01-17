Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 375,231 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $121,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $104.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

