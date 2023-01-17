Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 114,353 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Southern worth $123,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,071 shares of company stock worth $1,333,545. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

