Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,395 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,395 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $141,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.8 %

Lam Research stock opened at $473.67 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $730.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $448.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.59.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

