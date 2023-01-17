Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,802 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of L3Harris Technologies worth $137,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,506,000 after purchasing an additional 875,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,214,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,211,000 after buying an additional 134,085 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,309,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,175,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,154,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,052,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,365,000 after buying an additional 227,973 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $197.16 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.87 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.06.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $258.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.07.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

