Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 65,882 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,791,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65,882 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $135,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,766 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after acquiring an additional 747,909 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $572,490,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,737,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,989,000 after acquiring an additional 252,406 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

