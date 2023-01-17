Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 683,300 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.21% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $143,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $111.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average of $106.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.