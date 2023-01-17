Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $150,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $815.47 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $870.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $834.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $758.52.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,127 shares of company stock worth $21,726,054. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

