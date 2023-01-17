Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s 7th Largest Position

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,958 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.5% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 688,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $122,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Visa by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on V. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.37.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $223.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $420.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

