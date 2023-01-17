Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,022.40 ($12.48).

Several research analysts have issued reports on VTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vistry Group to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 840 ($10.25) to GBX 760 ($9.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,241 ($15.14) to GBX 710 ($8.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

In related news, insider Tim Lawlor sold 19,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 661 ($8.07), for a total value of £130,653.26 ($159,430.46). In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 393,348 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 554 ($6.76) per share, for a total transaction of £2,179,147.92 ($2,659,118.88). Also, insider Tim Lawlor sold 19,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 661 ($8.07), for a total value of £130,653.26 ($159,430.46).

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 754.50 ($9.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 640.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 711.67. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 502 ($6.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,116.50 ($13.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 770.92.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

