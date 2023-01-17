Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $154.19 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.43.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

