Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.05.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

