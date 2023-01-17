Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,347,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.28% of Werner Enterprises worth $125,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 317.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 520.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 184.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $47.04.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $827.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

