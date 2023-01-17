Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.95 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.25-$19.25 EPS.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WHR opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $124.43 and a 1-year high of $223.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 16.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $204,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

