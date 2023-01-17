Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter valued at $81,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

