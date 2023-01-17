William Blair Begins Coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Equities research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.23.

ADBE opened at $344.38 on Tuesday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $540.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.91 and its 200 day moving average is $348.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $9,059,395 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

