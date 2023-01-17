Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

