Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Zoetis has increased its dividend by an average of 25.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Zoetis has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $160.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $207.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 21.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after buying an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,379,000 after buying an additional 108,897 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Zoetis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,416,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,469,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zoetis by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,076,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,952,000 after buying an additional 61,231 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis



Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

