1,118,418 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,118,418 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,561,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,171,197,000 after buying an additional 995,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,875,209 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $307,708,000 after buying an additional 233,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $308,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.99.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.