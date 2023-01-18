1,587 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.41.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.68 and its 200-day moving average is $157.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

