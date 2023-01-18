224,169 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 224,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,092,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Skyworks Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,819,000 after buying an additional 152,366 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.45.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $153.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.05.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

