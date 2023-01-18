256,865 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 256,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,915,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 169.05%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

