2,737 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,737 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 13.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 34.2% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.53.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

