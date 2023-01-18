37,079 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth $3,225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 22.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 34.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

