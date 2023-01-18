399,472 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 399,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Paramount Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.