41,000 Shares in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Cooper-Standard as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPS. Caption Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 43.7% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

CPS stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company has a market cap of $224.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.39.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.93%. The company had revenue of $657.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

