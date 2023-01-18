4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Hits New 52-Week High at $4,635.00

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,635 ($56.56) and last traded at GBX 4,519.27 ($55.15), with a volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,495 ($54.85).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($32.95) to GBX 4,800 ($58.57) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($70.77) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Monday, November 7th.

4imprint Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,225.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,680.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 2,922.58.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

