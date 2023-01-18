9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 6,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 289,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

9 Meters Biopharma ( NASDAQ:NMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. Equities analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 7,611.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 860,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 849,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,561,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,780 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 35.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 104,190 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 254.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,662,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,900 shares during the period.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

