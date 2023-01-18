abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 251.1% from the December 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AWP opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

