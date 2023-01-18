Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Adams Resources & Energy from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of AE stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $119.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.88. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86.

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:AE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Adams Resources & Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 38.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

