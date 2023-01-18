Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $105.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.51. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $112.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $39,034.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,309.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,933 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after purchasing an additional 90,927 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,539,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3,407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,164 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

