Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in December

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of AVIFY stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. Advanced Info Service Public has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $7.48.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 26 GHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

