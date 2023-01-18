Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.15. Advaxis has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $13.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.
About Advaxis
