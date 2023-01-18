AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $91.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in AECOM by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,618 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth $24,497,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AECOM by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 307,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.65. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $88.42.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

