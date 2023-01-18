AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.94

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $6.44. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 5,442 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jonestrading cut their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $140.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.74.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -23.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

