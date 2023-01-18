Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €142.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($154.35) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($217.39) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €116.32 ($126.43) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($108.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €112.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €104.70.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.