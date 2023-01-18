Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €120.00 by Berenberg Bank

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €120.00 ($130.43) price target by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($154.35) price objective on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($217.39) target price on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

EPA:AIR opened at €116.32 ($126.43) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €112.74 and a 200-day moving average of €104.70. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($108.66).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

