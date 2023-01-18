Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
EADSY has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Airbus from €155.00 ($168.48) to €185.00 ($201.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.
Airbus Stock Performance
Shares of EADSY opened at $31.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. Airbus has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
About Airbus
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
