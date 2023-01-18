Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Update

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, an increase of 310.0% from the December 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Aleafia Health Price Performance

Shares of ALEAF stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Aleafia Health has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

Aleafia Health Company Profile

Aleafia Health Inc operates as a cannabis health and wellness products and services company in Canada and internationally. Its product portfolio includes cannabis oils, capsules, edibles, cannabis-infused sublingual strips, and vape cartridges; bath bombs and soft gels; hang dried, hand trimmed, long cured, and small batch dried flower; and concentrates.

