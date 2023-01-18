Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Update

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, an increase of 310.0% from the December 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Aleafia Health Price Performance
Shares of ALEAF stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Aleafia Health has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.12.
Aleafia Health Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Aleafia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aleafia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.