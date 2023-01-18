Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Director James Digby Ronald Strauss Sells 6,000 Shares

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) Director James Digby Ronald Strauss sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.79, for a total value of C$136,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$521,663.10.
Altius Minerals Trading Down 2.7 %
ALS opened at C$22.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.07. Altius Minerals Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.63 and a 12 month high of C$25.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.88.
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$28.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
Altius Minerals Company Profile
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
