American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

AMH stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

