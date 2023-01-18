American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 3.3 %

American Realty Investors stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.06 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $27.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors ( NYSE:ARL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 983.63% and a return on equity of 71.84%. The business had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

