American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.