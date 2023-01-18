AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AMETEK by 73.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in AMETEK by 31.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 407.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMETEK Trading Down 1.0 %

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $144.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.72. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $147.01.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

