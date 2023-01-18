Analysts Offer Predictions for Dutch Bros Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $198.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.27 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $35.62 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.45 and a beta of 2.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth $247,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 8.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 12.2% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.3% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $400,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dutch Bros

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

