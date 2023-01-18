Analysts Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target at $415.84

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $415.84.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Adobe Price Performance
Shares of ADBE opened at $344.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $540.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.
