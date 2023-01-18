Analysts Set Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) PT at $730.60

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $730.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Beazley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.19) to GBX 840 ($10.25) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 675 ($8.24) to GBX 775 ($9.46) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 720 ($8.79) to GBX 750 ($9.15) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

BZLYF stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

